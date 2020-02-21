Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.92% of Integra Lifesciences worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $126,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,422. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

