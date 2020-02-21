Jennison Associates LLC Buys 321,581 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.78% of Columbia Property Trust worth $43,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

CXP stock remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Friday. 466,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

