Jennison Associates LLC Buys 35,649 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $66,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

