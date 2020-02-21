Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,891 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $43,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 1,030,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,081,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 269,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,511,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.32. 26,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tallgrass Energy LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TGE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

