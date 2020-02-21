Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,301 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $53,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 257,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,635. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

