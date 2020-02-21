Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,459 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $59,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,731,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

