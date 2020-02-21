Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,033 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $61,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.88. The company had a trading volume of 82,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,168. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

