Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $53,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $140.30. 20,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,579. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.