Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,241 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Cousins Properties worth $58,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 26,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,466. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

