Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Catalent worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,524,000 after acquiring an additional 178,773 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 30,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,724. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Stephens raised their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,136 shares of company stock worth $2,902,446. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

