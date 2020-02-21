Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $65,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $63.95. 649,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,267. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

