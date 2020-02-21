Jennison Associates LLC Has $55.93 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Starwood Property Trust worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD remained flat at $$26.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 49,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

