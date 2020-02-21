Jennison Associates LLC Has $63.61 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,004,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 137,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 468,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 593,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,414,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

