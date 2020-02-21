Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.01% of Cactus worth $51,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 998.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 137,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

