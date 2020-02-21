Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 463,177 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,177 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $54,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 1,065,528 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 13,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

