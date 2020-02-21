Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 193,594 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $45,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

