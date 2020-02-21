Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,524 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $59,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 49,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

