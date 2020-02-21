Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464,843 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $49,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

