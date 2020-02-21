Jennison Associates LLC Sells 131,142 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,142 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.03% of Wintrust Financial worth $41,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,484. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.