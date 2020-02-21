Jennison Associates LLC Sells 148,701 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

