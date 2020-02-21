Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,954 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $41,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,450,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,205,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,213. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

