Jennison Associates LLC Sells 292,958 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,958 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 186,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 243,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. 355,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,911,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

