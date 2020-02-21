Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,905 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,499. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.