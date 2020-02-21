JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $140.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copa will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 465.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 48.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 197.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.