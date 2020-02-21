JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

