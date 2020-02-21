JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bank OZK lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.