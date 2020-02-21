JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $15.00

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $891.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

