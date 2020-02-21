Karl R. Deily Sells 13,233 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SEE stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after buying an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

