KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 75,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

