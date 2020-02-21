Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.40. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%.

KRNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

