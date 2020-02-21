Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

K traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. 74,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

