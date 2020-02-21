Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%.

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. 236,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

