Kontoor Brands Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.60. 6,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,743. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

