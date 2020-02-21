Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research worth $45,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.87 and a 200 day moving average of $262.54. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.