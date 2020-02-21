Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.69 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.69 EPS.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,437. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

