Lambda (LAMB) Trading 26% Lower This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Lambda has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a total market cap of $20.84 million and $44.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.02990299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00229790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,301,136 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

