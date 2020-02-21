Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALY stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.93 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,919. Laura Ashley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.18.

Laura Ashley Company Profile

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

