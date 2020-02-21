Lendingblock Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,249.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.70 million and $120,249.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.02990299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00229790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,439,083 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

