Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.69 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE:LNC traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.