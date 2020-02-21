Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,566.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

