Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mantech International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mantech International has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mantech International to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,984. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

