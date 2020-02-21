Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,265,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,745. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

