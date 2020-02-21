Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 809.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.27. 71,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,195. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

