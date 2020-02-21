Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $105.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Masonite International by 868.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 276,185 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.