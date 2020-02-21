Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($2.78) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.4%.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.74. 27,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

