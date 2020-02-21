MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 440,403 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.69.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2,892.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 310,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 158,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.