MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $89,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

