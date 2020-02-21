MediBloc [ERC20] Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, Bittrex and Upbit. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.41 or 0.06549518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00068195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Coinrail, DEx.top, CPDAX, Cashierest, IDEX, Upbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

