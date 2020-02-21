Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 16301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55.

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medicure Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

