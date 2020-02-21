Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post $4.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89 million. Mediwound posted sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $30.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $31.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.96 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Mediwound stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mediwound by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mediwound by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mediwound by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mediwound by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mediwound by 11.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.